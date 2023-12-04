ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With the end of the fall semester right around the corner, many students and families are looking forward to their graduation ceremony later this week.

Odessa College will be hosting three ceremonies at the Odessa College Sports Center on Friday and Saturday. All three ceremonies will be livestreamed on their website here.

Here’s when those graduation ceremonies are and what schools will be participating:

Friday, December 8th at 6pm

School of Health and Sciences

Bachelor of Arts in Applied Science

Medical Assistant Program

Saturday, December 9th at 10am

School of Business and Industry

Saturday, December 9th at 2pm

School of Liberal Arts and Education

Texas Certificate of High School Equivalency

For more information, please visit the Odessa College website or email graduation@odessa.edu.