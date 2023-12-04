ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With the end of the fall semester right around the corner, many students and families are looking forward to their graduation ceremony later this week.
Odessa College will be hosting three ceremonies at the Odessa College Sports Center on Friday and Saturday. All three ceremonies will be livestreamed on their website here.
Here’s when those graduation ceremonies are and what schools will be participating:
Friday, December 8th at 6pm
- School of Health and Sciences
- Bachelor of Arts in Applied Science
- Medical Assistant Program
Saturday, December 9th at 10am
- School of Business and Industry
- Saturday, December 9th at 2pm
- School of Liberal Arts and Education
- Texas Certificate of High School Equivalency
For more information, please visit the Odessa College website or email graduation@odessa.edu.