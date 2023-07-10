AMARILLO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Former Odessa College and Texas baseball player Ivan Melendez was promoted to the Arizona Diamondback’s Double-A affiliate, the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Melendez, nicknamed “The Hispanic Titanic”, played at Odessa College from 2019-20.

In his time as a Wrangler, Melendez batted .382 with 21 home runs, 17 of them in his freshman season. Melendez went on to play at the University of Texas where he helped the Longhorns to the 2022 College World Series.

Melendez became the first player in the university’s history to win the Golden Spikes Award. He was also the Dick Howser Trophy winner and named the National Player of the Year by Baseball America, D1 Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, ABCA and Perfect Game.

The Diamondbacks selected the El Paso native 43rd overall in the second round of the 2022 draft. Melendez primarily played low-A ball in 2022 before earning a spot on the high-A team in Hillsboro, Oregon in the 2023 season.

Melendez will return to the Permian Basin when the Sod Poodles visit the Midland RockHounds July 25-30.