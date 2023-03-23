HUTCHINSON, Kansas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College men’s basketball, overall three-seed, lost to six-seed Indian Hills in the NJCAA quarterfinals, ending the Wranglers’ season. Odessa had a 15-point lead with under six minutes left in the game, then went ice cold.

The Warriors came back to send the game to overtime and outscored the Wranglers 28-7 in the final few minutes of the game and first few minutes of overtime. More time was all that Indian Hills needed, as they had all the momentum. The Warriors beat the Wranglers 79-75 in overtime.

Odessa College ends the season 30-4.