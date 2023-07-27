ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College’s downtown project held its ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning to debut its new site to the public. The new venue was designed for entertainment and education and includes two stages, an amphitheater, a splash pad, seating areas, restrooms, and parking for food trucks.

Parties involved in the project include Odessa College, the City of Odessa, and Toby and Sondra Eoff. What makes this project special though are the partnerships that made it possible to bring something new to Odessa.

Located on the corner of east Fourth Street and North Jackson Avenue, the project started with a ceremonial groundbreaking last June after the City of Odessa donated the land for the site.

Mayor Javier Joven had this to say when asked about his thoughts on the new site, “I love what Odessa’s doing I love how it’s promoting itself and it is showing the new things, reintroducing the things that have been here and I’m seeing and I’m hearing it constantly they love what’s going on and we’re going to continue that because we’re going to return your investment back to you to be able for you to be proud of Odessa.”

The venue will be open to the public starting Tuesday, August 1st, with operating hours being 10am until 4pm, Tuesday through Saturday.

With phase one of the new being finished, all partners are gearing up for phase two, which will include a three-floor academic building next to the venue.