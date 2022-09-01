ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College is inviting the community to join in on its 15th Annual 30 for 30 Fitness Challenge and it kicks off today. Participants have until 11 pm tonight to register for the month-long challenge.

In a recent news release, organizers say that anyone from the Permian Basin can register for the challenge. The goal of the challenge is to encourage the community to be physically active for at least 30 minutes every day for the entire month of September.

Participants who complete all 30 days will be eligible for a grand prize of a 4-night stay for 4 people at the JW Marriott Hill Country Resort and Spa and a $400 gift card.

You can register for the challenge online here, or go to the community tab on the Odessa College app and in person at the Odessa College Sports Center Front Office.