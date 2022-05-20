ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-Odessa College officially opened the OC Promise scholarship program this week for the class of 2024 high school graduates. The new program will ensure that students going to Odessa College can afford a college education without money standing in the way of their degree.

In a recent news release, Odessa College refers to the OC Promise program as a last-dollar-in scholarship opportunity that covers the cost of tuition and fees for the eligible class of 2024 high school graduates.

Odessa College considers eligible students, high school seniors who live in the Odessa College Service area, who will graduate in the high school class of 2024, and enrolled full-time in an associate degree or workforce certificate pathway. GED and home school students are also eligible for the OC Promise scholarship program if they are between the ages of 17-19 years of age after the year 2024.