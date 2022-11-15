ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Odessa College held it’s 15th annual honors luncheon on Tuesday. The college celebrated people from across West Texas who are making a difference. Businesses, non-profits and individuals were all recognized.

“We made a call out for nominations for the Odessa College Honors Awards over the Summer and received a number of fantastic nominations, all of which have made a huge impact in Odessa and the Permian Basin in education,” said Jacqui Gore, the Vice President of Advancement at OC.

Four different awards were given out: Angie Hurt King for outstanding individual. XTO Energy for outstanding business. The Junior League of Odessa for outstanding non-profit. Buddy Hale for outstanding educator.

“The opportunity to honor those who’ve made an impact in education is so important to us at Odessa College. Educators many times get overlooked. It’s one of those thankless jobs. And so Odessa College is really focused on celebrating those who educate and those who support education,” said Gore.

Gore says there wouldn’t be student success like we have without our wonderful educators.

“We want our students to feel like they’re awesome and we want them to go out and do awesome things in the world. And it starts with honoring our educators,” said Gore.