HUTCHINSON, Kansas (KMID/KPEJ) – Three-seed Odessa College held off Southeastern’s late second-half comeback to beat the Blackhawks 62-56. The Wranglers collapsed from as much as a 13-point lead in the second half, but went perfect from the line in the final minutes to hold off Southeastern.

“We’ve just got to go 1-0 tomorrow you know. And you’re going to have to survive some of these games. Sometimes you’re not going to play your best and if you win those games and you get a chance to move on that’s really really good, but we’re going to have to play better if we’re going to continue in this tournament,” Kris Baumann, Odessa College head coach, said.

The Wranglers moved on and will face six-seed Indian Hills in the elite eight on Thursday at 8 p.m.