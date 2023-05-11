ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa College will be hosting it’s graduation ceremonies this Friday and Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum.

All three ceremonies will be livestreamed via Odessa College’s YouTube channel; more information and direct links will be available on Odessa College’s website.

6 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2023 – 365 Graduate candidates are expected to walk

The Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (BAAS) program and the School of Business & Industry

10 a.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023 – 300 Graduate candidates are expected to walk

The School of Liberal Arts and Education

2 p.m., Saturday, May 13, 2023 – 270 Graduate candidates are expected to walk