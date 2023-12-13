ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College, the OC Children’s Center, and the Andrews, Pecos, and Monahans Extension Centers will be closed on Saturday, December 16th for the winter break holidays.

These areas will observe special hours during the holiday:

The Children’s Center will close at 3pm on Friday, December 15th.

The Wrangler Express in the Saulsbury Campus Center will be serving students on Thursday, December 28th from 4pm to 7pm and on Friday, December 29th from 9am to 1pm.

The OC Bookstore will be open during the holidays except December 25th-26th and January 1st. Business hours will be Monday through Thursday from 8am to 5pm and on Fridays from 8am to 1pm.

The OC Sports Center will observe the following schedule:

Facility Hours: December 18th – January 1st

Monday: Thursday 5am – 10am & 5pm – 10pm

Friday: 5am – 10am and 5pm – 9pm

Saturday: 7am – 12pm

Indoor Pool: December 18th – January 1st

Monday: Thursday 7am – 9am and 5pm – 8pm

(Morning hours begin Wednesday, 12/20)

Friday: 7am – 9am

Saturday: 8am – 11am

The main campus and extension centers will reopen for business at 10am on Wednesday, January 3rd. The college and extension centers will observe a delayed start until 10am on Thursday, January 4th and Friday, January 5th.

The Children’s Center will reopen at 7am on Wednesday, January 3rd.