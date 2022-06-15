ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This morning, Odessa College will delay opening its campus because of the water line break that has caused the entire city to go without water for more than 24 hours.

In a recent news release, Odessa College says its campus will observe a virtual work half-day this morning from 8 am to 12 pm. All employees are asked to arrive on campus by 1 pm to finish the remainder of the work day.

The campus asks that during the virtual work half-day, employees and students should plan to continue working and learning remotely until further notice.

The City of Odessa has not released an estimated time as to when the water will be turned back on, but once water is on, the boil water notice will remain in effect for the next 24 hours.