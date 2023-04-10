ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa College has reported a 5 percent increase over the 2022 spring semester, which is more students enrolled than in the fall 2022 semester as well.

According to a release from Odessa College, In May 2022, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center released a study that showed that about 662,000 fewer students enrolled in college during spring of 2022 than the previous year. These losses represented a 4.7% decline in undergraduate students which occurred across all institution types tracked, including public universities, private institutions, and community colleges. This study is opposite of what Odessa College has been experiencing recently.

According to the release, Odessa College has increased its enrollment each year for the past 10 years, while most institutions have seen decreases in enrollment due to the economy, pandemic, and other factors.

The 8082 Enrollment Celebration will be celebrating the record enrollment during the spring semester. The celebration will be at the Amphitheater in the Commons area behind the Saulsbury Campus Center on April 11th, at 1:30pm.

This event is open to all Odessa College faculty, staff, board members, and stakeholders.