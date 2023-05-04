ODESSA (KMID/KPEJ) – The second class of Ford ASSET graduates will celebrate their accomplishments with families, friends, and respective dealer sponsors at their graduation. The ceremony will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5 at the Odessa College Sewell Auto Tech facility.

Two years ago, eight young men and 2 young women committed to a program which would guarantee a high-demand career opportunity for them with Ford dealerships, and they will complete their goal this Friday evening.

The Ford ASSET program allows students to earn while they learn through the paid internship program. The students alternate between learning in the classroom and gaining hands-on experience at a Ford or Lincoln dealership over a 24-month period. These mentorship opportunities from industry professionals provide them with hands-on experience on the latest in industry technology and expertise.

Now that they have successfully completed the two years in the program, they have earned an Associate Degree, valuable in-dealer experience and Ford certifications in:

Gasoline Engine Repair & Performance

Steering & Suspension

Electrical & Electronics Systems

Climate Control

Manual Transmission

Automatic Transmission

Brake Systems

Diesel Engine Repair & Performance

The graduates are employed by these company sponsors: