ODESSA (KMID/KPEJ)- City of Odessa offices will be closed Monday, February 20th in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Trash that is normally picked up on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday, February 21st.

Trash that is normally picked up on Tuesday will be picked up on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Regular service will follow for the remainder of the week.

During the holiday period, City trash receptacles should be used for perishable items only.

Drop off windows for cardboard, plastics, paper, aluminum, and tin cans are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. More recycling information can be found here.

Trash, debris, and bulky items piled next to the alley dumpsters is illegal and prevents containers from being picked up when normal service resumes.

To avoid overflowing dumpsters with trash and debris, please recycle at the Odessa Recycle Center at 816 West 42nd Street.

If you have any questions, please email Victor Wade from the City of Odessa Communications Department.