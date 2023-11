ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a City Council meeting on Tuesday, November 28th, members approved the purchase of 58 new Motorola portable radios for Odessa Fire Rescue.

According to agenda documents, the radios will help to maintain effective communication and enable seamless integration with the newly established regional radio network.

The purchase was unanimously approved by City Council members.

The radios are expected to cost $616,703.78.