ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Beloved Chick-Fil-A staple Ms. Ann Mefford celebrated her 92nd birthday Thursday morning with a party complete with cake and flowers and a proclamation by Odessa Mayor Javier Joven declaring July 28 as Elizabeth Ann Mefford Day.

If you don’t know Ms. Ann, here’s your introduction. She is everyone’s favorite grandma at the Odessa Chick-Fil-A located at 3805 E 42nd Street and has been working there for the last 10 years. Her warm smile is always a welcome site when you enter the restaurant.

Today, we celebrate with Chick-Fil-A and send an enthusiastic “Happy Birthday” to Ms. Ann. We are so grateful to have been given the opportunity to be a part of this special day.