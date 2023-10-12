ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On October 12th, 2007, then-Mayor of Odessa Larry Melton proclaimed the day as “MOJO Day,” in recognition of the spirit of the “MOJO magic with the Permian High School students and fans continuing the fine tradition of football excellence,” according to the proclamation.

The Odessa Permian Panthers team is known for the fans rallying cry of MOJO. When “MOJO Day” was proclaimed, it marked 40 years since the first yell. Now tradition celebrates it’s 56th anniversary.

You can read the full proclamation below: