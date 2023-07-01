ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Even with rain rolling through the Permian Basin Saturday afternoon, many in Odessa started 4th of July celebrations a few days early at the City’s Firecracker Fandango 2023.

The event, which was open to the public, featured many local food trucks, vendors, fireworks, and a car show with several classic and newer cars and trucks.

Live music was performed by artists Treaty Oak Revival, Rita Capuchina Y Animo, Sonya Cortez, JoJo DiSalvo, and NB Ridaz.

The Firecracker Fandango was the second of three events the City of Odessa is hosting for the 4th of July weekend. They hosted the Firecracker 5k event Saturday morning and will host the 2nd annual Lions of Odessa 4th of July Parade, beginning at 10am.

A list of food trucks, vendors, and more information about the events can be found on the City of Odessa’s website.