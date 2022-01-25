ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Barbara Johnson of Lamar Advertising is on a mission to help the Odessa Police Department combat the rising and alarming trend of fentanyl overdoses specifically among teenagers.

Johnson told police as a mother and grandmother, she wanted to do her part to make a difference. Tuesday the company unveiled six billboards across Odessa to help raise awareness after OPD announced last week they have seen an increase in overdoses involving the deadly drug.

This is the second time in recent months that OPD has issued such a warning. In November, OPD responded to four overdoses among teens. One of those overdoses proved to be fatal; 15-year-old Conner Stowe was found dead after taking pills commonly referred to as M-30s. Now OPD is asking anyone who comes across these pills to call 911 immediately.





The fentanyl laced pills are described as round, blue pills with the letter M stamped on one side and the number 30 stamped on the other.