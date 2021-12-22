ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Cactus House in Odessa is making the holidays a lot brighter for kids and families by hosting its Gift Giveaway. The music venue is giving away toy’s to anyone who needs one ahead of Christmas.

The owner’s Brian Herrera and Daniel Price say that it feels good to give back to the community that raised them.

“It’s our third year doing toys for tots and as cactus house and our second year actually just handing them out ourselves” says Herrera.

Cactus House has been a meeting place and music venue in Odessa for more than 2 years now.

“Over half of those toys upfront are just from people bringing them in the other half I bought with donation money from the people coming in,” says Price.

Co-owner Brian Herrera, says that before bringing the toy giveaway to Cactus House, him and a couple of friends would give away gifts to those in need at local parks and gigs when they played in a band together.

The gift giveaway started earlier this week and will continue until all gifts are gone. The owner’s of Cactus House say that if they have any toys left over from the giveaway they will donate them to organizations around the Basin.

Cactus House will be hosting the 432 Crew & Endless Horizon toy drive tomorrow night from 6 pm-11 pm at 114 E. 29th street in Odessa.