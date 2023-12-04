ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa business owner Dennis Roberson said he was assaulted by several deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office in October of 2021 after they came on his property looking for someone involved in a traffic incident.

In an interview last year, Roberson told us the man in question was a friend of his and had stopped by his shop for a visit just minutes before investigators arrived.

“The suspect that they were looking for admitted that, that that was his truck and that he was involved in some kind of traffic altercation somewhere else,” said Roberson.

From there, Roberson said the deputies began questioning him for no reason.

“They kept on talking and talking. I was like look, man, I got nothing to do with that. I don’t know nothing about all that he has going on. And I explained to them that, you know, take him and, you know, y’all get off my property, that trucks not on my property,” said Roberson.

At that point, Roberson said things devolved and he was injured in the process. He and his attorneys have now filed a federal lawsuit against the four ECSO deputies involved.

The lawsuit, filed in September in the Western District of Texas, names Eric Deanda, Ishmael Flores, Patrick Gillis, and Donald Alsbrooks as defendants; they stand accused of violating Roberson’s civil rights.

According to court documents, Roberson said the deputies prevented him from entering his business even after they determined he was not the reckless driving suspect they were searching for. They then allegedly escalated the situation by “slamming” Roberson against his porch railing, placing him in handcuffs, “slamming” him into a vehicle, and grabbing his phone as he tried to call 911.

Last year, Roberson told us he tried to call 911 after he requested medical help and was initially refused. When he tried to use his phone, Roberson said one of the deputies grabbed the phone from his hand and threw it at the windshield of another vehicle on his property, which caused damage to both the phone and the vehicle.

Eventually, an ambulance arrived, and Roberson was taken to Medical Center Hospital for injuries he sustained in the incident, outlined in the lawsuit as a “chest contusion, mid-back and lower back trauma and pain, left shoulder pain, and abdominal trauma and pain”. Roberson, who self reported a disability prior to the incident, said the deputies actions aggravated his pre-existing conditions; in the lawsuit, he said he’s had trouble walking since the incident.

Roberson’s attorneys called the actions of the four deputies involved “willful, malicious, wanton, reckless, and fraudulent” and said those involved, who detained and arrested Roberson during the reckless driving investigation, did so without probable cause. The Interference with Public Duties and Resisting Arrest charges against Roberson were later dropped.

Last year, Roberson’s attorneys said they were working with ECSO to try and settle the matter out of court and were seeking restitution for their client’s medical bills, as well as phone and vehicle repair costs. Now, court documents show attorneys are seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages as well as court costs and legal fees and have requested a jury trial.

Before airing a special report about the allegations last year, Sheriff Mike Griffis said he was unable to comment because of pending litigation. It should be noted that Griffis and ECSO as a whole were not named in the lawsuit and those deputies involved were named in their “individual capacity”.