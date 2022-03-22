ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- “When someone talks about Rowan…they always talk about how, no matter what, he’s always so happy and always so willing to smile,” said dad, Chris Golden.

That happy, smiling four-year-old, Rowan Golden is now home, recovering from his seventh surgery. While the many trips to and from Cook Children’s Hospital in Forth Worth haven’t been easy, the family is grateful their happy little boy has such an “amazing” team of caregivers.

“Cook is the most amazing place. I don’t have a single negative thing to say about the place. They’re there for the kids and the parents, they are highly protective of the children. There really is no place like it,” Chris said.

For the Golden family, Cook Children’s feels a little like home. The hospital offers healthcare that isn’t available in the Basin. And many of the doctors there have been a part of Rowan’s care team for years.

Rowan has something called VACTERL Association, a collection of birth differences, that when occur together, are considered an “association”. There is no known cause of VACTERL, it is a random occurrence and it is not genetic. Each letter of the name VACTERL stands for a different anomaly, and when a baby has at least three of the anomalies, that baby is considered to have VACTERL. Rowan has 5 out of the 7.

V – Vertebral anomalies

A – Anorectal malformations

C – Cardiovascular anomalies

T – Tracheoesophageal Fistula

E – Esophageal Atresia

R – Renal (Kidney) and/or Radial anomalies

L – Limb defects

Among other things, Rowan was born with a cleft lip and palate, cross-fused kidneys, and an esophagus that wasn’t connected to his stomach; he had his first surgery at only four-days-old to connect the two. A initial repair for the cleft lip and palate came later.



After Rowan’s post-operative appointment in Fort Worth

Most recently, on March 4th, Rowan had brain surgery to remove a cyst from behind his nose that was putting pressure on his brain, it is believed the cyst was contributing to constant headaches. Soon, little Rowan will need more surgeries including multiple esophagus dilations, eye surgery, bone graft surgery for his cleft, nose reconstruction surgery, and possibly more.

That means the back and forth travel to and from Fort Worth will continue for quite awhile. Dad Chris said he and his wife, Melanie, have an incredible support staff in place to help. While mom and dad and Rowen are attending appointments, family members in Odessa help with their baby. And in the beginning, that support staff even helped with the driving, as caring for a new-born Rowan left the parents without much time to sleep.

“In the beginning, we had to have someone drive us, neither of us were capable of making that drive,” Chris said.

While driving is rarely an issue for the family now, taking time off can still be difficult. Mom Melanie, a small business owner, can usually accommodate the time off, but it can be hard for Chris, who is a teacher at Ector County ISD.

“My wife may have to shut down her on-line store for a few days, and can travel as needed, but working for ECISD, I only have an allotted number of days,” Chris said. “I’ve hoarded them over the years. I’ve had principals help work things out, it’s been very much a blessing. But as a teacher, taking time off is difficult.”

Chris said even when traveling, he says in touch with his students online to make sure no one is falling behind.

Now that Rowan’s seventh surgery is behind him, the family is back at work, but dad said they are still spending a lot of time making sure Rowan stays safe and healthy.

“His recovery has been dramatically fast. But he’s still a four-year-old boy who absolutely, cannot hit his head. He wants to run and jump and play and we have to tell him over and over to calm down. But he’s doing great, the majority of the scary stuff that could happen ends two weeks post-op, we passed that mark on Friday,” Chris said.

One of the greatest risks Rowan faced after surgery was a cerebrospinal, or CSF leak. That concern, much to the relief of Rowan’s parents, has passed.

While their son continues to heal, Chris and Melanie remain grateful for the outpouring of prayers from people and churches from all over.

“That boy has had so many people, hundreds, if not thousands of people praying for him constantly,” Chris said.

The community has also stepped up to help ease the financial burden associated with the constant travel to and from Fort Worth. A gofundme page has raised more than $10,000 so far. And with the number of surgeries still on Rowan’s horizon, every penny counts. If you would like to help, you can find Rowan’s fundraiser here.