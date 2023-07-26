ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Adam Lucio certainly is a one of one athlete. Being injured at a young age and having to use a wheelchair, but that didn’t stop this star from doing what he loves.

Lucio’s resume features stints with Oklahoma’s Wheelchair Basketball team, playing softball for the Houston Hot Wheels, and even suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys Wheelchair Football team.

Despite playing at such a high level, there is a new challenge awaiting Lucio this upcoming month in August and that being the Wheelchair World Series. What makes this special for Lucio is that it will be the first playing at a national level.

“This is my only out view my only I guess perception that I have with sports. I’ve been blessed to be able to be a natural athlete and decent at all of them right, so I enjoy playing, it’s my passion.” Lucio says. “Whenever I get to express my passion on the court and show that love that I have for the game to others it’s a win for me.”

What drives Lucio to keep pushing is his love for the game, calling it a universal language among competitors. In addition to playing sports, he also has a passion for coaching, calling it a reward whenever he sees his players succeed as well as the impact he leaves on these kids.

You can contact Adam through his company on Facebook at Contigo Coaching Solutions.