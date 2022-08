ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Arts will host a grant writing workshop for organizations interested in applying for the 2023 grant cycle.

The workshop will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on August 8 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center’s Wolfcamp Room. The workshop is free, but registration is required- you’ll find that link here.