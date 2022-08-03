ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Arts is hosting its grant writing workshop from 10 am to 12 pm on August 8th at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center’s Wolfcamp Room for organizations interested in the 2023 grant cycle.

To be eligible for a grant, an organization must attend one session. According to a recent news release, the grant workshop is free, but registration is required.

The registration link can be found here.

Odessa Arts provides grants for events and programs that promote the arts in Ector County and

encourage tourism to the area.

Organizers of the workshop say that grants will be awarded in October for the calendar year 2023.

Organizations can RSVP by calling 432-337-1492 or emailing ramsi@odessaarts.org . Space is limited