ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -Tonight at the Odessa Marriott. Odessa Arts is inviting the community to the Arts After Dark event. Guests will be able to enjoy food & wine pairing and a tour of the Odessa Mariott curated art collection.





Organizers say that cocktails and refreshments will begin from 5:30 pm to 6 pm in the lobby of the Odessa Marriott. The tour will start shortly after cocktail hour, from 6 pm to 7 pm guests can take a look at some of the unique pieces of artwork spread out through the Odessa Marriott.

The event will wrap up around 10 pm after guests enjoy a five-course dinner with food and wine pairings.

You can purchase tickets to the event here.