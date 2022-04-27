ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Vibrant colors and eye-catching paintings can be seen on murals across Odessa. To close out Art Appreciation Month, the Odessa Arts hosted a number of events for the community to take part in and feast their eyes on artwork created by people living in the Basin.

Yesterday, Odessa Arts showcased the “Ferdinand” mural located in the city parking garage on 6th and Jackson street in Odessa. The mural has hues of bright blue and a longhorn painted on the side of the parking garage near the Odessa Marriott.

Courtesy of Odessa Arts Facebook page

The mural dedication included music by Al Haney and food from the Sweet Traveler Patisserie. Remarks were given by city officials, West Texas National Bank, and Odessa Arts director Randy Ham.

To learn more about Odessa Arts events that are coming up, click here.