ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Bringing a big city feel into West Texas in the form of fashion.

Odessa Arts has partnered with Sewell BMW to launch the first ever Permian Basin Fashion week.

Randy Ham is the Odessa Arts Executive Director who came up with idea of putting Odessa on the map for fashion.

“Fashion week is really important to establish us as the urban center that we are, we live in a place that deserves nice things.” Ham says.

He says fashion plays a role in everyone’s life whether we plan for it in the way we dress or not.

“Your body becomes a canvas on which designers can exhibit their creations,” Ham Says. So when you walk out there you feel really good and you’re showing a piece of art you become a walking piece of art.

This entire weeks events will be held at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center for Texas native fashion designer Daniel Equivel to showcase his work.

The Black & White ball fundraiser is honoring Lissa Noel Wagner, JoAnn Davenport-Littleton and the ECISD Fine Arts department with the main focus of bringing and keeping culture in the Basin.

“We should have fashion week we should have murals we should have all of these things because they enhance the quality of life,” Ham says.

This week long event schedule follows: