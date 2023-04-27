ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Mural Fest is coming to Odessa on May 13th where talented artists will have the opportunity to showcase their work and skills.

With over 150 artists applying for the mural commissions, Executive Director Randy Ham and building owners only selected four. Nekoda Witsken, Dan Thompson, Maxilie Martel, and Jeremy Flores all came up with designs that celebrated Odessa’s music culture.

The four artists will complete four new murals that will be displayed in downtown Midland. Admission for the event is free and will be from 5pm to 9pm. For more information check Mural Fest’s website.