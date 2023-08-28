ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Arts and Downtown Odessa, Inc. has announced the line up for September’s First Friday event featuring downtown businesses and an array of activities for patrons of all ages.

“We are so excited to continue bringing entertainment and activities to Downtown Odessa while promoting our downtown businesses, said Odessa Arts executive director Randy Hamm.

“Having so many new offerings for community members to experience has helped grow downtown,” said Downtown Odessa, Inc. executive director Elizabeth Prieto.

The event is just one of many hosted by organizers to help revitalize the downtown area. The event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. this Friday, September 1. Here’s a look at participating businesses and activities.

Additional information and registration links can be found here.