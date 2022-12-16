AUSTIN (KMID/KPEJ)- An ornament designed and painted by an Odessa artist hangs in the State Capitol this Christmas season. Tabata Ayup, of Odessa, hand painted the ornament. Her painting captures the West Texas spirit, depicting a sunset, a blooming agave plant, a windmill, and the mythical jackalope.

“Tabata created a true work of art,” State Representative Brooks Landgraf said. “Every West Texan would be proud to see our community represented so beautifully on the Capitol Christmas tree.”

Representative Landgraf and his wife Shelby Landgraf welcomed Tabata Ayup to the Capitol to help hang the ornament on the 23-foot Christmas tree that stands in the Texas House Chamber.

“I appreciate Tabata sharing her extraordinary artistic talents with the State of Texas and I’m grateful for the countless hours of work she poured into this project to represent our community so wonderfully,” Shelby Landgraf said.

Fewer than 150 artists are selected each year to design an ornament to hang on the Capitol Christmas tree. Each state representative is invited to select an artist from his or her community to create an ornament that showcases what makes their Texas House District special or unique.

Thousands of holiday visitors will see the Capitol Christmas tree and admire the Odessa ornament this month. The Christmas tree and Tabata Ayup’s ornament will be on display in the Texas House of Representatives chamber through January 2, 2023.