ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The southbound right lane on Crane Avenue will be closing on Wednesday, November 29th, as crews will be working on a gas main line.

According to a post by the City of Odessa, the lane closure will be for Driver Pipeline, a contractor for Atmos Energy. The closure is expected to be completed by December 22nd.

Drivers are being asked to follow traffic control devices, find alternate routes, and expect delays as needed. For any questions or concerns, please contact Atmos Energy at 888-286-6700.

A manhole replacement project is also expected to begin in the next few weeks, located in the alley north of 3211 Bellaire Drive, and is expected to last about a week.

Edguardo Madrid and Associates will be the contractor for the project. The contractor will be passing out notices to customers a week before any street or alley closures, as well as notices to customers prior to any temporary disruptions to the sewer lines.

If you have any questions, you are encouraged to contact the City of Odessa Utilities Division.