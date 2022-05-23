ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa has announced that they will temporarily change the method used to disinfect the water supply. This change begins on June 2nd and is expected to run through July 1, 2022.

Residents may notice a bleach or chlorine like smell in the water, however, this is nothing to be alarmed about. During this interim period of approximately 30 days, the City will use only chlorine to disinfect the water supply instead of the usual combination of chlorine and ammonia to form Chloramines.

According to the city, this change is implemented as proactive maintenance in their distribution system to assist in maintaining adequate chlorine residuals. The City has performed this same proactive maintenance in past years with minimal impact to its customers.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has been notified of the change in the treatment of the water and concurs that it is the best method for ensuring that adequate chlorine residuals are maintained throughout the distribution system.

For more information please call Thomas Kerr, Director of Utilities, at 432.335.4634.