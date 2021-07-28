Odessa Animal Shelter sees rise in abandoned animals

Shelter, local rescue groups full

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police and the team at the Odessa Animal Shelter say they are seeing a rise in abandoned animals.

As temperatures soar, animals are being dumped outside the shelter. This is a dangerous and illegal practice, as the heat can be deadly to animals left outside for extended periods of time.

OPD says anyone caught abandoning their pet may be fined up to $500.

A spokesperson with OPD says anyone who is unable to care for their pet may surrender ownership by calling Animal Control at 432-368-3527 and asking for a pet pickup. However, owners will be required to sign a euthanasia form upon surrender and surrendered animals may be put to sleep.

The animals pictured below are currently available for adoption.