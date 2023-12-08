ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Animal Control is looking to locate and identify three dogs who attacked a child on Thursday, according to a post by the City.

The child was walking to his bus on the 8700 block of Lamar when he was attacked by the dogs.

The City says, “Animal Control has beefed up patrols in this area and are searching for the dogs. The neighborhood has also now joined the effort to look for these dogs.”

The child is currently receiving proper medical treatment, but Animal Control wants to get these dogs off the streets and tested for rabies and other possible issues.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to call 432-368-3527.