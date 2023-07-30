ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Work on a sewer line project will be starting in the alley north of the 1300 block of E. 23rd Street on August 1st, according to a post by the City of Odessa.

Lasting approximately two months, and costing $150,000, the project will be replacing around 1,000 feet of deteriorating vitrified clay sewer main, three manholes, and all the service laterals to residents.

The City says residents will be given a one week notice prior to any work and shouldn’t expect any disruption to their service during the project.

Edgardo Madrid & Associates is currently contracted with the City of Odessa for water and wastewater improvement projects such as this one.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this project, please contact the Utilities Division at 432-335-4627.