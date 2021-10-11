October gas prices on the rise thanks to bump in crude oil prices

TEXAS (Nexstar)- The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.87 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents more than this day last week and is $1.01 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.17 per gallon while drivers in Midland and Odessa are paying about $3.09 per gallon.

Drivers may see gas prices on the rise as crude oil prices began increasing earlier this month due to the global economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns caused by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

“Crude oil prices have been driving up the price for gasoline recently as demand for fuel products has remained strong,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “However, there may be some relief on the horizon as U.S. crude stocks increased last week.”

While pump prices may seem high for Basin drivers, overall, Texas motorists are paying the least expensive gas price average in the country, according to AAA.