ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa College announced a new program, Wrangler Promise, ensuring that college education is a reality and funding won’t be a barrier for high school seniors who choose to attend OC.

“The cost of tuition is often the main barrier that prevents families from thinking a college degree is for them. The Wrangler Promise removes that financial barrier, allowing high school graduates of the class of 2024 to attend Odessa College without having to pay tuition,” said Associate Vice President for Student Services, Jason Meldrum.

Eligible students for the program are high school seniors who live in the Odessa College Service area and who will graduate in the Class of 2024. GED and home school students must be between the ages of 17-19 years after 2024. Eligible students also must be enrolled full-time in an associate degree or workforce certificate pathway.

The application process opened on October 25. Current high school seniors can complete their Pledge Form and begin the application process for admission to Odessa College. The first group of Wrangler Promise students will start in the fall of 2024. In addition to completing their pledge form, students need to apply for admission to Odessa College through the Apply Texas application and fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The Wrangler Promise is a last-dollar-in scholarship opportunity that covers the cost of tuition and fees for the eligible class of 2024 high school graduates. It only covers the cost of an associate degree or workforce certificate pathway or the first 60 credits of college towards anassociate degree. There are no academic or financial requirements to be eligible for the program. Once admitted to Odessa College, Wrangler Promise recipients will need to enroll in at least 12 credits per semester.

For more information on how to apply, call Roxeanne Mitchell at 432-335-6832 or reach out via email.