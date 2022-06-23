ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College is hosting its new student Wrangler Orientation session for the fall 2022 school year, this morning beginning at 7:30 am. Students who plan on attending OC in the fall are welcome to join this session.

The schedule for today’s session kicks off with check-in and registration along with a continental breakfast from 7:30 am to 8 am. Then, separate Information sessions for students and parents will be held from 8:05 am to 12:30 pm. Shortly after the information sessions, there will be a Q&A and lunch held from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, ending with a resource fair until 3:30 pm.

Students and parents are asked to meet in the Zant Community Room on the 2nd Floor of the Saulsbury Campus Center. The orientation will include campus tours and prizes for those who plan to attend.

If you’re unable to attend today’s session, Wrangler Orientations are also scheduled on Thursday, July 14, and Thursday, Aug. 4