ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College announced Thursday that Jacqui Gore, VP of Advancement, Business, and Governmental Relations has submitted her resignation, effective August 31st.

According to a release from OC, Gore joined Odessa College in the Fall of 2018, and has enhanced the college’s approach to fundraising and community engagement. Her strong start led to record gifts during the pandemic, securing funding for the new Wood Health Sciences Building, and launching what is now the Odessa College Vision 2030+. Under her guidance, the college has exceeded its fundraising goals.

OC says these gifts, along with the relationships Gore has cultivated, will expand the College’s educational offerings, enhance student experiences, and build a well-trained workforce.

“Jacqui’s dedication and unwavering commitment to advancing the College’s mission have been nothing short of remarkable. Her visionary leadership has left an indelible mark on our institution, and we are profoundly grateful for her transformative work,” said Gregory D. Williams, President of Odessa College.

Odessa College says it remains deeply committed to building upon the foundation laid by Gore. The College’s leadership will be conducting an extensive search to identify a successor to carry on with the legacy of innovation, collaboration, and advancement Gore has cultivated.