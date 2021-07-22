OC to kick off year-long 75th anniversary celebration this September

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)-Odessa College will kick off its 75th anniversary celebration on September 1.

The day’s festivities for the community, and OC alumni, retirees, employees and students will culminate that evening with a live concert at the historic Ector Theatre featuring the internationally known Little River Band.

“We are thrilled to share our milestone 75th Anniversary year with the entire community that has grown alongside Odessa College,” said OC President Gregory D. Williams. “We have many wonderful events planned for the kickoff celebration, and we encourage people to join us and see firsthand all of the exciting progress and innovation that our institution has produced and will continue to offer in our next 75 years.”

The morning’s festivities will include a ground-breaking ceremony for the new 83,000 square-foot Wood Health Sciences Building, a pep rally with the OC Blues Dance Team and the OC Drum Line, and a Hospitality and VIP Room in the Saulsbury Campus Center.

Afternoon activities will include campus tours from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. showcasing schools and programs both on and off campus, including the Sewell Auto Tech facility which opened in the spring of 2020.

The entire community, out-of-area alumni, and retirees are encouraged to attend the events throughout the day.

The Little River Band concert, a special Odessa College Music Masters Series concert sponsored by the Odessa Arts Council, will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets for the musical event can be purchased here.

Odessa College opened in 1946 for night school only and held classes after the regular school hours in the Odessa High School building on 9th Street.

In its first year, the college served 186 students, and had five instructors and two administrative office staff.

In comparison, Odessa College had a record unduplicated enrollment of 7,044 students for the Fall 2020 session. Now, students can choose their courses of study from more than 120 degrees and certificates in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math; public and consumer service; health science; business and industry; and the arts and humanities.