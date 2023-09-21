ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The 2023 Odessa College Car Show is coming to OC Sewell Auto Tech facility this weekend, bringing around 100 vehicles to be displayed for the public to enjoy.

OC says the show will include 11 classes of vehicles, from original to modern muscle and trucks, and everything in between, including imported and exotic cars.

“This is just our second year to have this show, and it’s an amazing community event that is growing,” said Rob Turner, Department Chair of Auto Diesel Technology. “The vision for the auto diesel technology program and the OC Sewell Auto Tech facility when it was established was that it would benefit the general public as well as our students in the program. This is one of the ways that we reach out to our community.”

“We are so fortunate to have community partners such as Sewell Family of Companies and Rogers Ford of Midland who are supporters of our students, graduates, and the program,” continued Turner. “They also have generously worked together to cover all costs of the Car Show, so that all of the proceeds may go to the Elijah Barrera Memorial Scholarship.”

Barrera was a member of the first ASSET, or Automotive Student Service Education Training, program cohort and was already employed by Sewell Ford. He graduated on a Friday in May 2022 and passed away on the following Sunday after a tragic motorcycle accident.

His fellow students then suggested that a scholarship that was presented at the first OC Car Show in August 2022 be named in honor of Barrera.

Any current or future students of the program are eligible to apply for the scholarship through the OC Foundation.

Representatives from Sewell Family of Companies, Rogers Ford of Midland, Warren CAT, Yellowhouse, Premier Trucking Services, Odessa Fire and Rescue, and the Odessa Police Department will be at the event and will also be available to speak about opportunities available for students and graduates in their respective fields.

The 2023 OC Sewell Auto Tech facility is free and open to the public, with the show opening at 11am and the award ceremony beginning at 2pm. The facility is located at 2425 E. 8th Street.