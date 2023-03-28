ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The spring concert showcases Odessa College music students, staff, and faculty members performing on Thursday, March 30th at 7pm in the Jack Rodgers Auditorium.

Music selections include Gershwin’s “Cuban Overture,” “Glitter and Be Gay” from Bernstein’s “Candide” ragtime from William Bolcom, and a piece called “A Portrait of New Orleans,” featuring the musical styles of Louisiana.

Selections will feature two pianos and four hands, two pianos and eight hands, and four pianos and 16 hands playing in unison.

This event is free and open to the public.