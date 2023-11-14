ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College is inviting friends, family, and other community members to get active at their third annual “Odessa College Turkey Trot Community Walk” on Saturday.

With holidays quickly approaching, OC says the being active is a great way to keep the holiday pounds away as you enjoy holiday treats this season.

The first 100 people to donate food or toiletries to the Wrangler Food Pantry will receive a free Turkey Trot t-shirt. Items needed include hygiene items, canned beans, and tuna. All donations will be accepted. OC is asking that no expired items be donated.

Attendees will also be able to enter to win a $500 HEB gift card from the 2023 20 for 30 Fitness Challenge after completing at least 30 minutes of physical activity at the event. You can walk, run, or roll your way to the 30 minutes.

The event will have plenty of kids’ games, activities, and more for the whole family. On-site fitness classes and tabletop arm bikes will also be available.

Attendees that complete the Turkey Trot Punch Card Challenge will also have the opportunity to win an Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer/Toaster Oven.

The Turkey Trot will be taking place at the OC Sports Center on Saturday, November 18th, from 9am to 11am. Parking will be available at the Sports Center, located at 201 W. University Blvd.

This event is free and open to the public, all ages are welcome.