ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College is inviting the community to their Preview Fair Thursday evening, showcasing what prospective students need to know about becoming a student, with registration available on site.

Representatives from all the instructional departments, student organizations, student services, and student resources will be answering questions and assisting attendees learn what Odessa College has to offer.

The fair will also be celebrating First Responders and public servants, with demonstrations by the Odessa Police, Fire and Rescue, and EMS departments for those interested in those careers fields.

Additionally, there will be hamburgers, food trucks, Kids Corner, a talent show, and giveaways.

The Preview Fair will be on Thursday, July 20th from 6pm to 9pm in the OC Amphitheatre area behind the Saulsbury Campus Center.