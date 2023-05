ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa College campuses will be closing in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 30th and reopen on Tuesday, May 31st.

These closures include the Odessa College campus, the Odessa College Bookstore, and the extension centers in Andrews, Monahans, and Pecos.

The OC Sports Center will observe regular hours Friday through Sunday but will be closed on Monday, May 30th. The Center will resume regular business hours at 5am on Tuesday, May 31st.