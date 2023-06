ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa College campus and extension centers in Andrews, Monahans, and Pecos will be closed on Monday, June 19th.

OC Business Offices, Student Services, and the LRC will be closed Friday, June 16th through Monday, June 19th in observance of the holiday weekend. The Sports Center will be open for its regularly scheduled hours.

All OC campuses, extension centers, and offices will re-open at 7:30am on Tuesday, June 20th.