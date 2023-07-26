ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Phase 1 of Odessa College’s Downtown project will be hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting event on Thursday, July 27th, and will remain open until 1pm for those who are not able to attend.

OC Downtown was designed as an entertainment and education space, according to Odessa College, including two stages, an amphitheater, splash pad, seating areas, restrooms, and parking for food trucks. OC will be having community events in partnership with the City of Odessa, Downtown Odessa, Odessa Arts, as well as Eofficial.

Following Labor Day, OC will be offering special programs, like yoga classes, live music, art classes, and more at the downtown campus.

The Odessa College Downtown project started in June of 2022, with a ceremonial groundbreaking on the future site. Partnered with the City of Odessa, and the Toby and Sondra Eoff, the college earmarked $500,000 of a $7 million gift from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott to get the project started.

The City of Odessa donated the land at the corner of East 4th Street and North Jackson Avenue, with the Eoffs donating $1 million to the project.

The total cost of Phase 1 is $3.2 million, according to a release from Odessa College.

Phase 2 will include a three-floor academic building, which is estimated to cost $13 million. The OC Advancement Office is working to secure contributions to cover the cost of the second phase.

The ribbon cutting and grand opening will be on Thursday, July 27th, beginning at 8am with a light breakfast. The ceremony will begin at 8:30am. The downtown site will open to the public on Tuesday, August 1st with operating hours being from 10am to 4pm on Tuesday through Saturday.