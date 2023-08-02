ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Estimated to take six months to complete, the additions will include a large cover, lighting, a sound system, cement and dirt work, as well as pavers to each level of the Amphitheater.

Located directly behind the Saulsbury Campus Center, the Amphitheater hosts many outdoor activities and performances for students, employees, and guests to Odessa College throughout the school year.

OC hopes that, with these additions, those outdoor events will be even more enjoyable.

According to a release from Odessa College, 450 people will be able to sit under the shade covering once it is completed.

MW Builders is the contractor for the project.