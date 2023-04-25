ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Bright Star, the Tony Award nominated musical, is set to debut at the Ector Theatre Thursday and we sat down with Odessa College Director of Theatre Josh Rapp to learn more about the production. He said the show is more than just a play- it’s also a way to bring the community together.

“A big mission of OC… that we’re trying to create is not just doing plays in our own playhouse but also get downtown and enrich the community and give back to the community which is a big mission of this play. Our cast and crew come from all around West Texas; Midland, Andrews, Crane, I mean everywhere,” he said.

Which is what makes the Ector a perfect setting in which to host the show. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. each night, and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Students and OC employees are admitted free. All other tickets are $16 plus tax and fees each with a limit of 10 tickets per order. Reserve your tickets here.

The musical, filled with bluegrass sounds and Americana music with beautiful use of banjo and fiddle, is an American folktale inspired by a true story. The tale tells a moving story of love and redemption against the backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and 1940s.

Theatrical Rights Worldwide, a theatre licensing company, described the play on its website: “When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past – and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. Propelled by an ensemble of onstage musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tight in its grasp, “Bright Star” is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.”

“Bright Star” is the feature event for the 2023 Odessa College Music Masters Series. This production, with its numerous actors and musicians from Odessa College and the Permian Basin region and beyond, is put on in conjunction between the Odessa College Theater and Visual Performing Arts departments, Odessa Arts, Basin Theatre Works, Texans for the Arts and the Texas Music Office.